The call was made in an Ulster University (UU) research paper from its UNESCO Education Centre, and are backed by the Integrated Education Fund, the BBC reported.

“Segregation is still endemic in the current system and has proven to be resolutely resistant to almost every effort to introduce progressive reform,” the paper said.

The latest paper in the UU Transforming Education series also calls Northern Ireland’s education system “Christian-centric”.

Academics have called for end to 'Christian focussed' RE and daily worship in Northern Ireland schools.

“In order to be provided with state funding, all schools in NI must operate within a system of legislation that is underpinned by a specifically Christian worldview,” it said.

“The influence of a Christian-centric perspective pervades not only the daily routine (act of worship) and timetable (the content of the RE syllabus) but also the operational day-to-day and strategic management of schools and, to some extent, the management of the entire education system.”

The paper said the way schools were governed solidified “community separation” and that many pre-schools were also segregated.

The authors also call for a repeal of laws which require schools to teach Religious Education (RE) and hold a daily act of worship.

“Church involvement in the drawing up of the RE specification needs to be revised in order that a genuinely pluralistic and inclusive programme of education can be developed, delivered and quality assured in practice,” it added.

In July, the High Court ruled that the exclusively Christian-focused RE in NI primary schools was unlawful.

However, it is as yet unclear what impact this may have on teaching RE in schools.

This story will be updated with reaction later today.