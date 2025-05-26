University trade union backs idea of trans-identifying males using female toilets

By PA
Published 26th May 2025, 20:27 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 20:55 BST

​The union representing staff at universities has called on employers to support workers’ right to use toilets which match their stated gender identity as opposed to their biological sex, as its congress voted to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the trans community”.

It follows the Supreme Court ruling last month that the words ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

In the wake of the ruling the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued interim guidance, saying trans women “should not be permitted to use the women's facilities” in workplaces or public-facing services like shops and hospitals, with the same applying for trans men using men's toilets.

More detailed draft guidance was published last week, with a consultation period running until June 30.

The UCU represents university staff across the UK, including in Northern Ireland; its leadership has decided to follow the lead of transgender activists on toilet / changing room access

The guidance says people can be asked to confirm their birth sex so long as it is “necessary and proportionate for a service provider, those exercising public functions or an association to know an individual's birth sex to be able to discharge their legal obligations”.

The University and College Union (UCU), which is the UK's largest post-16 education union and represents more than 120,000 education staff – including in Northern Ireland – held its congress today where delegates backed four motions committing the union to “fight back against unprecedented attacks on trans people's human rights”.

As a result of one of the motions, the UCU has resolved to call on employers to support the right for transgender staff to use the toilets they want, saying that the Supreme Court ruling contradicts the current practices that allow this at most post-16 institutions.

