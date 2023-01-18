News you can trust since 1737
UPDATE: These are the schools closed today due to 'adverse weather conditions'

These are the schools being closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

By Gemma Murray
4 hours ago - 2 min read

A full list is available on the Education Authority website.

They are:

Western Schools

- Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD

- Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, BT81 7SD

- Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN

- Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8BA

- Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT

- Sion Mills Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP

- Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN

- Ardstraw Jubilee Primary School, Deerpark Rd, BT78 4LA

Met Office issues weather warning for ice and snow in Northern Ireland.Snow falls on the ground across Londonderry. Views of the Guild Hall, both Cathedrals and the peace bridge.
- St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW

- St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP

- St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH

- St Caireall's Primary School, 36 Trienamongan Road, BT81 7XF

Motorists Battle the snow on the A26 near Ballymena Co Antrim.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

- St Colmcille's Primary School, 2 Rockstown Road, BT79 9BE

- St Mary's Primary School Cloughcor, 20 Cloghcor Road, BT82 0BE

- St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF

- St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU

- Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Ballycolman Estate, BT82 9AQ

- Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ

- St Cecilia's College, Bligh's Lane, BT48 9PJ

- Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET

- Foyle College, Duncreggan Road, BT48 8PB

- Holy Cross College, 35 Melmount Road, Strabane BT82 9EF

- The Academy Nursery School, Academy Road, Londonderry BT48 7LE

- Culmore Primary School, 181 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JH

- Nazareth House Primary School and Nursery Unit, 174 Bishop St, Londonderry BT48 6UJ

- Long Tower Primary School, Longtower St, Derry, Londonderry BT48 6QQ

- Model Primary School and Nursery, Northland Road, Londonderry BT48 7HJ

North Eastern Schools

- Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, Ballycastle BT54 6QQ

- Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9JU

- Straidbilly Primary School, 85 Carnbore Road, Ballymoney, BT53 8EE

Southern Schools

- Windmill Integrated Primary School, 30 Old Eglish Road, Dungannon, BT71 7BE

Education Authority