UPDATE: These are the schools closed today due to 'adverse weather conditions'
These are the schools being closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.
A full list is available on the Education Authority website.
They are:
Western Schools
- Drumahoe Primary School, 31 Drumahoe Road, BT47 3SD
- Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, BT81 7SD
- Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN
- Greenhaw Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8BA
- Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT
- Sion Mills Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP
- Bready Jubilee Primary School, 12 Cloughbuoy Road, BT82 0DN
- Ardstraw Jubilee Primary School, Deerpark Rd, BT78 4LA
- St Canice's Primary School, Feeny, 34 Glenedra Road, BT47 4TW
- St Mary's Primary School Claudy, 70 Monadore Road, BT47 4DP
- St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH
- St Caireall's Primary School, 36 Trienamongan Road, BT81 7XF
- St Colmcille's Primary School, 2 Rockstown Road, BT79 9BE
- St Mary's Primary School Cloughcor, 20 Cloghcor Road, BT82 0BE
- St Peter's Primary School Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF
- St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU
- Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Ballycolman Estate, BT82 9AQ
- Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ
- St Cecilia's College, Bligh's Lane, BT48 9PJ
- Rossmar School, 2 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
- Foyle College, Duncreggan Road, BT48 8PB
- Holy Cross College, 35 Melmount Road, Strabane BT82 9EF
- The Academy Nursery School, Academy Road, Londonderry BT48 7LE
- Culmore Primary School, 181 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JH
- Nazareth House Primary School and Nursery Unit, 174 Bishop St, Londonderry BT48 6UJ
- Long Tower Primary School, Longtower St, Derry, Londonderry BT48 6QQ
- Model Primary School and Nursery, Northland Road, Londonderry BT48 7HJ
North Eastern Schools
- Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, Ballycastle BT54 6QQ
- Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9JU
- Straidbilly Primary School, 85 Carnbore Road, Ballymoney, BT53 8EE
Southern Schools
- Windmill Integrated Primary School, 30 Old Eglish Road, Dungannon, BT71 7BE