Wallace Prep School in Lisburn begins consultation about potential closure
In a statement, the school told the News Letter that it has begun a series of consultations with parents and staff with regards to the future provision of the Preparatory Department.
It said: “The decline in pupil enrolment numbers within the Department in recent years has led to the Board of Governors’ decision to begin a Pre-Consultation Phase of a Development Proposal. This could result in the eventual closure of Wallace Prep
Department, not earlier than August 2027.”
Mr Neal Lucas, Chairman of the Board Governors, said “The Prep Department has a proud and distinguished history within The Wallace High School. We recognise the emotional impact this proposal may have on our staff, families and wider school
community.”
The Pre-Consultation Proposal has been shared with parents who have also been invited to an information session. Following this, a written consultation period will be opened.
The Board of Governors will review all responses before deciding whether to proceed with a formal Case for Change through the Education Authority.