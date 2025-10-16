The preparatory department of Wallace High School in Lisburn could close by August 2027 due to declining pupil numbers.

In a statement, the school told the News Letter that it has begun a series of consultations with parents and staff with regards to the future provision of the Preparatory Department.

It said: “The decline in pupil enrolment numbers within the Department in recent years has led to the Board of Governors’ decision to begin a Pre-Consultation Phase of a Development Proposal. This could result in the eventual closure of Wallace Prep

Department, not earlier than August 2027.”

Mr Neal Lucas, Chairman of the Board Governors, said “The Prep Department has a proud and distinguished history within The Wallace High School. We recognise the emotional impact this proposal may have on our staff, families and wider school

community.”

The Pre-Consultation Proposal has been shared with parents who have also been invited to an information session. Following this, a written consultation period will be opened.