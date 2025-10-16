The preparatory department of Wallace High School in Lisburn could close by August 2027 due to Labour’s VAT policy, declining birth rates and shrinking pupil numbers.

In a statement, the school told the News Letter that it has begun a series of consultations with parents and staff about the future.

It said: “The decline in pupil enrolment numbers within the Department in recent years has led to the Board of Governors’ decision to begin a Pre-Consultation Phase of a Development Proposal. This could result in the eventual closure of Wallace Prep Department, not earlier than August 2027.”

Mr Neal Lucas, Chairman of the Board Governors, said “The Prep Department has a proud and distinguished history within The Wallace High School. We recognise the emotional impact this proposal may have on our staff, families and wider school

community.”

The Pre-Consultation Proposal has been shared with parents who have also been invited to an information session. Following this, a written consultation period will be opened.

The Board of Governors will review all responses before deciding whether on the next step.

The school told the News Letter that the introduction of a VAT on private school fees by the Labour Government in January "may be one factor but demographic change, including a drop in birth rate and a decline in primary school age population, has equally led to declining enrolment numbers in recent years”.

In an email sent to parents, reported by a Belfast media outlet, Wallace High School said that while "the school’s annual finances indicate that it can live within its budget", they (the Prep School only) had a deficit of £16,051 in 2023/24 and then a tenfold increase in 2024/25 to £171,945.

The deficit is expected to rise to £1million by 2027 and over £2 million by the end of 2031/32.

The school emphasised to the News Letter that the deficit is for the Prep only and based on projections of it continuing with its current staffing structure and an enrolment of six new pupils each year.

In the letter, Mr Lucas said: "As you are aware, the last year has brought increasing challenges to the Wallace Prep Department. In January, we met with you to outline the need to increase fees, largely due to the introduction of VAT on private schools from 1 January 2025. At that meeting, we shared the Prep Department’s increasing financial pressures and deficit.

"In response, we committed to a strategy aimed at increasing enrolment including extended hours, an enriched curriculum, and enhanced marketing efforts. Despite these initiatives, enrolment into P1 did not reach sustainable levels. The climate of uncertainty contributed to a further decline in numbers, and as communicated last year, we engaged an external consultant to review the long-term strategy for the Prep Department.”

After considering the report, the governors concluded that “a sustained increase in enrolment, alongside significant fee rises, is not achievable”.

The document says that the impact of VAT on fees in NI has not been estimated, with enrolment figures for 2025/26 not available until 2026.

"However, based on the experience noted in England, there could be an initial drop of at least 6% in Year 1 enrolments.”