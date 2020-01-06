WANTED: Tour guides for Lurgan

A new course, on how to be a tour guide in Lurgan, is to start later this month.

Lurgan has a rich heritage and already tours around local graveyards and historic sites are proving popular.

Applicants are invited to join the course which will be run over seven sessions in partnership with the Southern Regional College.

The course has been set up with the help of the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme run by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

Advertising 12 places on the course, the Council said: "Have you ever thought more should be done to promote the deep heritage and history of Lurgan? Ever wanted to be a tour guide? Now is your chance!

"In partnership with the Southern Regional College, we will be running a FREE OCN Level 2 Course in Tour Guiding Skills!

"This interactive course will enable participants to understand the role of a tour guide, while providing a practical insight into how to structure and deliver a walking tour.

"The course will consist of 7 sessions broken up into 5 Wednesday evenings and 2 all day Saturday sessions which will take place between Wednesday 29th January and Saturday 7th March.

"Numbers will be limited to a maximum of 12 people with places allocated on a ‘first come first served basis’. If you are interested in participating in the course please contact Tony Morgan or David Weir at the Lurgan Townscape Partnership: Tony Morgan: tony.morgan@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk (028) 3831 2545 or David Weir: david.weir@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk (028) 3831 3604