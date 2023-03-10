News you can trust since 1737
Weather: Full list of school closures after heavy snowfall across parts of Northern Ireland

A number of schools in Northern Ireland have announced they are closed today due the heavy snowfall overnight.

By Roderick McMurray
59 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 7:22am

An amber weather warning for snow and ice remains in place today for parts of counties Antrim, Down and Armagh until 4pm.

So far, according the BBC, the schools closed today are as follows:

Nursery Schools

Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast, BT7 3DB

Belfast Schools

Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY

Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL

A snowy scene in Dromore, Co, Down, this morning (Friday, March 10, 2023)
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY

Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG

St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN

John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW

Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL

Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB

Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE

Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX

Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT

Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast, BT15 5GQ

North Eastern Schools

St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW

St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU

Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

South Eastern Schools

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX

Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ

Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ

Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP

Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA

Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH

Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF

Maghaberry Primary School, 17a Maghaberry Road, BT67 0JE

Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR

Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU

St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN

Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH

Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY

De La Salle High School, 36 Struell Road, BT30 6JR

Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA

Brownlee Primary School, Lisburn;

St Joseph's Primary School, Lisburn BT27 4XE;

Spa Primary, Ballynahinch

Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough;

Southern Schools

Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ

Dromore Central Primary School, Mossvale Road, BT25 1DG

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG

Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA

Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY

St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN

St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY

St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP

