Weather: Full list of school closures after heavy snowfall across parts of Northern Ireland
A number of schools in Northern Ireland have announced they are closed today due the heavy snowfall overnight.
An amber weather warning for snow and ice remains in place today for parts of counties Antrim, Down and Armagh until 4pm.
So far, according the BBC, the schools closed today are as follows:
Nursery Schools
Holy Rosary Nursery School, Belfast, BT7 3DB
Belfast Schools
Harmony Primary School, Forthriver Crescent, BT13 3SY
Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG
St Paul's Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN
John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW
Gaelscoil na bhFál, 34A Iveagh Crescent, BT12 6AT
Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL
Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB
Cedar Lodge Special School, 24 Lansdowne Park North, BT15 4AE
Harberton School, Haberton Park, BT9 6TX
Mitchell House School, Marmount, BT4 2GT
Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Belfast, BT15 5GQ
North Eastern Schools
St Bernard's Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW
St Mary's on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU
Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
South Eastern Schools
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX
Lisburn Central Primary School, 52-56 Hillsborough Road, BT28 1JJ
Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Gilnahirk Primary School, 148 Gilnahirk Road, BT5 7QQ
Anahilt Primary School, 248 Ballynahinch Road, BT26 6BP
Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA
Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Pond Park Primary School, 63 Pond Park Road, BT28 3BF
Maghaberry Primary School, 17a Maghaberry Road, BT67 0JE
Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR
Ballymacward Primary School, 22 Rock Road, BT28 3SU
St Patrick's Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
Dundonald High School, 764 Upper Newtownards Road, BT16 1TH
Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY
De La Salle High School, 36 Struell Road, BT30 6JR
Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA
Brownlee Primary School, Lisburn;
St Joseph's Primary School, Lisburn BT27 4XE;
Spa Primary, Ballynahinch
Meadow Bridge Primary School, Hillsborough;
Southern Schools
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Bessbrook Primary School, 14 Church Road, BT35 7AQ
Dromore Central Primary School, Mossvale Road, BT25 1DG
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
St Mary's Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Clounagh Junior High School, Brownstown Road, BT62 3QA
Tandragee Junior High School, Armagh Road, BT62 2AY
St Mark's High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul's High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
Our Lady's Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman's College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
