Widening the appeal of Greenisland Allotments with £10k improvements

Greenisland Allotment users are set to enjoy a much-enhanced site following a £10,0000 investment.

The amenity opened more than five years ago in response to the Greenisland community’s desire to have access to greater communal green space.

And thanks to funding from the Whitemountain Programme, residents of the Co Antrim town - including school and community groups - are to avail of improved facilities at the Mid and East Antrim Council-managed allotments.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Beth Adger MBE, said: “Funding has been secured for vital site improvements which will boost the sites green credentials. Improvement works will include a compostable toilet, communal polytunnel, tools, storage unit, and an extensive programme of community workshops.

“We are hoping the site will become a model of best practice. Having access to shelter and toilet facilities will greatly improve this space for the community, as the weather can be inclement during winter months.

“We can now encourage more school pupils and community groups to come along and enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors and nature.”

Niamh-Anne McNally, Whitemountain Communications officer, said: “We are delighted to support projects rooted in the community. The new facility will provide a safe space for the community to grow fruit and vegetables and access horticulture training.

“After a successful 2019, with over 30 projects receiving over £1.4 million in funding from the Whitemountain Programme, we are looking forward to funding new projects this year.”

The initiative supports projects related to maintaining and improving a community amenity and the promotion and conservation of biodiversity.

Angelica Florez, Groundwork Northern Ireland, said: “These allotments have amazing potential, and Groundwork Northern Ireland is delighted to equip this site with these new resources. It is so beneficial to be able to access green space and we hope the residents of Greenisland enjoy this space with added comfort now.”

For full details of the Whitemountain Programme, including 2020 application deadlines, visit Groundwork Northern Ireland’s website at www.groundwork.org.uk/whitemountain