‘Wonderful’ first GCSE results for Carrick Academy

The governors and staff at Carrickfergus Academy have offered their congratulations to the 2019 leavers on their “wonderful” exam results and wish each pupil every success in the future.

In the first year of the new C* graded GCSEs, the Academy says that it is “thrilled” that so many students realised they had met the challenge of these new, more rigorous exams.

Bethany Higginson.

Many students achieved a crop of top grades, with top performers (eight or over GCSEs above a grade C) including Natasha Alexander, Tori Atkinson, Lara Bailey, Sian Brownlee, Megan Carlisle, Steve Clarke, William Coburn, Courtney Cromie, Spencer Crothers, Kate Davison, Kyle Dempsey, Joanna Finlay, Sophie Galloway, Lily Gardner, Rebecca Gibney, Jodie Glass, Hannah Higgins, Bethany Higginson, Ethan Hillock, Jonny Humphries, Daniel Kennedy, Jake Kennedy, Kirsten Lyttle, Kerrie McArthur, Nicholas McCrory, Sarah McKnight, Zoe Megarry, Lewis Nesbitt, Bronwen Norton, Ivania Oliveira, Alexander Reid, Caitlin Reid, Jodie Shaw, Rhys Slinger, Amy smith, Jonathan Smyth, Dempsey Spencer, Taylor Stevenson, Jodie Sylvester and Abbie Thompson.

A spokesperson said: “The school is extremely proud of the students’ achievements in this first year of the new school and realise this would not have been possible without all their hard work and commitment throughout the year as well as support from families and dedication of staff. Well done class of 2019.

“At Carrickfergus Academy, staff are deeply ambitious for all the students and look forward to seeing the attainment of the pupils develop in the future. The expertise, energy and dedication of the team of staff at the Academy who strive to enable students to achieve the highest of expectations is outstanding.”

Ethan Hilock and his family.

Ivania Oliveira with her sister Elisa.

Megan Carlisle and Sian Brownlee.

Sarah McKnight and her mum.

Taylor Stevenosn and his mum.

Rhys Slinger and his dad.

Ewan Coburn.