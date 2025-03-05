With the right care and attention, many dental issues facing older people can be managed or even prevented

​The British Dental Association has stated that the Government’s pledge of 700,000 additional dental appointments will only address a third of the 2.2 million people in need of urgent care who cannot access NHS dental services.

Seniors, in particular, are significantly impacted, as they encounter unique challenges in maintaining healthy teeth and gums, with certain dental problems becoming more common as they age.

We spoke to leading dentists who identified four prevalent dental issues faced by seniors today, and provided practical advice on how to manage them for a healthier, more comfortable smile in years to come.

Gum disease

“While gum disease – also known as gingivitis and periodontal disease – is common in older adults, and in most cases caused by bacteria from a build-up of plaque and tartar as a result of poor oral hygiene,” says Dr Nyree Whitley, chief clinical officer at mydentist.

According to the NHS website, symptoms of gum disease include swollen, red gums and/or bleeding gums when brushing, flossing, or when eating hard foods like apples.

“When you don’t brush your teeth regularly, bacteria and plaque can build up in your mouth and irritate your gums – leading to gum disease,” explains Whitley. “It may also be caused by certain medications, hormonal changes such as the menopause, or diseases such as heart disease or diabetes.

“It may also be harder for adults living with decreased mobility to maintain a regular oral hygiene routine, which can also increase your chances of developing gum disease.”

So, maintaining a good at-home oral health routine is crucial to preventing it.

“I’d recommend brushing your teeth and flossing twice a day, for two minutes at a time with fluoride toothpaste,” advises Whitley. “If you have limited movement or decreased mobility, you may find it easier to brush your teeth with an electric toothbrush.

“It’s also important to ensure you attend checkups with your dentist as regularly as possible, as they’ll be able to provide you with tailored advice and support, and monitor for symptoms of gum disease.”

Tooth decay

“Tooth decay is essentially a disease which damages the enamel and underlying dentine of your teeth,” says Whitley.

It’s often caused by having too much sugary food and drink and not cleaning your teeth and gums properly.

“When we eat sugar, it interacts with the bacteria in plaque to produce acid, which can slowly dissolve the enamel on our teeth and create holes or cavities,” explains Whitley. “Cavities can cause toothache, tooth sensitivity, brown or black spots on the teeth, holes in the teeth and bad breath.

“If you think you may have tooth decay or are suffering from any of these symptoms, you should contact your dentist for a checkup.”

One of the best way to keep tooth decay at bay is to enjoy sugary foods and drinks in moderation.

“Also, brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes at a time with fluoride toothpaste, and wait for at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth after enjoying a sugary food or drink,” recommends Whitley. “Your dentist may be able to apply fluoride to support the re-strengthening of your enamel.

“If the decay is more advanced, they may recommend removal of decayed tissue and restoring the cavity.”

Receding gums

“Receding gums occur when the gum tissue comes away from the tooth,” says Dr Sam Jethwa, cosmetic dentist and founder of Bespoke Smile.

“Gum recession is most common in adults over 40.”

Receding gums, often associated with gingival recession, can result from a bacterial infection of the gum tissue, explains Jethwa. However, he adds that it’s more commonly caused by brushing too vigorously, improper flossing techniques or tobacco use.

This not only impacts the appearance of the teeth and smile, but it can also cause sensitivity and lead to issues like tooth decay and loss.

“If you are noticing signs of gum recession, you may want to opt for a soft bristled toothbrush,” suggests Jethwa. “It is important to note that receding gums cannot be reversed naturally, but can be addressed with cosmetic dental treatments such as gum grafting.”

Oral cancer

“Oral cancer is particularly common in people over 65 years old, making this age group a high-risk population,” says Anni Seaborne, head of general dentistry at Bupa Dental Care. “The primary risk factors for developing mouth cancer are alcohol and tobacco use.”

According to the NHS website, patients should be alert to several signs and symptoms of mouth cancer, including persistent mouth ulcers, unexplained lumps, and difficulty swallowing that persists for weeks.

“If you have mouth ulcers that have not healed after two to three weeks, or if you notice unexplained lumps in the mouth or swollen lymph glands in the neck, contact your dentist or GP as soon as possible,” advises Seaborne.

She also recommends performing regular self-exams at home to identify any signs early, which can lead to more effective treatment.