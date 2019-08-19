£60k refurbishment at Carrick supported living scheme

Radius Housing has completed a £60,000 refurbishment of communal facilities at Barn Halt Cottages in Carrick.

Barn Halt is a supported living scheme for over-55s, with 26 one and two bedroom cottages.

Communal areas at Barn Cottages have been refurbished.

Radius Housing has invested £64,000 in Barn Halt to redecorate all communal areas including a lounge, laundry, garden, activities room and hairdressing salon for the benefit of all tenants.

This work included installation of new floors throughout the scheme including the salon.

Aisling McStravick, director of Assets at Radius Housing, said: “We are delighted to be able to redecorate and refurbish the communal areas of Barn Halt cottages as part of our planned maintenance works.

“At Radius, we want our tenants to live in the best quality homes, and for the tenants of Barn Halt, the communal areas are essential to their enjoyment of their homes.

“Throughout this process we consulted with and updated with our tenants so that their views on the redecoration were taken on board.

“I would like to thank Bann Construction for the high quality with which they completed this work, within our agreed timescale and without causing undue disruption to our tenants. Feedback from our tenants is already extremely positive, and they are looking forward to enjoying the newly decorated and refurbished building.”

Barn Halt Cottages opened in 2007.