Action Cancer’s Health Promotion Officer Tanya Carson provides WorkPal Sales Director Ian Megahey with a MOT health check as part of the charity’s men’s health campaign

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, more and more of us have taken it upon ourselves to really invest in our health and wellbeing.

As we approach the start of a new year, Action Cancer is encouraging members of the general public to get in touch and avail of its free range of health improvement initiatives - and after all the excesses of Christmas, the turkey dinners, the stuffing and pigs in blankets, the brandy and red wine, the mince pies drenched in cream and the almost permanent comatose state that excess carbohydrates and alcohol can leave you in right in front of the TV, the beginning of a new year is well established as a time to say ‘new year, new you’ and follow through on a major health kick and transformation of diet, which will also, crucially, reduce your chances of developing cancer by a considerable margin.

Around four in ten cancers could be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle and the charity seeks to educate, empower and support men and women to make better lifestyle choices.

Dr Caroline Hughes, Health Improvement and Evaluation Manager at Action Cancer, said: “We have something for everyone seeking to make positive changes in 2022.

“Whether you are looking to increase your fitness and stamina, lose weight, improve your diet or replace a bad habit with a good one, we are here for you.

“Our professional team of coaches will offer support, guidance and motivation at every stage of your journey.

“We are looking forward to hearing from you and providing a pathway tailored to suit your specific needs.”

These are the health and wellness opportunities that are set to make their way into our lives in 2022, according to the experts at Northern Ireland’s leading local cancer charity. There is availability across a number of fund-raising initiatives and programmes, so why not register today?

There are a number of services those who are interested can sign up to, and first up are health checks.

A spokesperson for Action Cancer said: “These will provide you with a snapshot of your current health levels. Health checks are now available to men and women aged 16 and over and they incorporate a number of assessments including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose analysis, plus body composition analysis (rate of body fat relative to muscle and whether you have a healthy body mass index), as well as free lifestyle advice and a panoply of information on common cancers so that you can be keenly aware of the signs and symptoms that you should look out for.

“The health checks do not diagnose cancer but aim to increase your understanding of your individual health, particularly after the excesses and indulgences of Christmas, and the aim is also to emphasise the vital importance of cancer prevention and the essential business of early detection which vastly increases your chances of survival with a variety of forms of the disease.”

You should aim to get a routine health check every year and you can book your health check at Action Cancer House or on board the Big Bus (which is supported by SuperValu and Centra) which visits some 200 different locations across Northern Ireland every year - which you can become appraised of via the charity’s website.

The next directive from Action Cancer in terms of encouraging you to improve your health and welbeing during the year ahead is to ‘step into action’ because if you do want to become healthier, and unless you are already as fit as Joe Wicks, it is going to entail some hard work. Do you perhaps struggle to eat healthily or get enough exercise? And if so are you ready to make changes and to commit to making progress?

Many of us can feel stuck in a rut, but if it persists it can lead to self-doubt and self-judgements that can hamper your progress.

So the Step Into Action plan an help.

Action Cancer explained: “The programme provides you with one-to-one access to a highly qualified health and wellbeing coach and is designed to help you achieve a healthier lifestyle.

“The programme is delivered in six instalments, delivered over three to six months and uses proven behavioural change and self-compassion techniques to help you flourish. The Step into Action programme is available to men and women aged 18 and over and is available to complete either face-to-face at Action Cancer House in Belfast or via a virtual platform.”

Then too the leading cancer charity is offering a ‘Get Fit, Get Healthy’ weekly, group-based virtual programme (again for over 18s) which will combine sessions on diet and nutrition, physical activity and its absolute importance in achieving general health and fitness, lifestyle topics and personal awareness to help you develop a healthier lifestyle.

Sessions will be held on Wednesday evenings and the next programme will begin in February. This programme challenges your thoughts and attitudes to short-term ‘fixes’ to help you work towards long-term, sustainable lifestyle changes.

Then you may also wish to consider volunteering to become what is known as a ‘health champion’.

In Northern Ireland, 14 men are diagnosed with cancer every day, and men are likely to sit on their symptoms for up to two years before contacting their GP.

They are often diagnosed at a later stage than women and are subsequently more likely to die from cancer than women.

Research,by the charity, also shows there has been an increase in men displaying mental health issues as a result of the pandemic.

Action Cancer, in partnership with WorkPal (a Belfast headquartered software company which develops and implements workforce management software into businesses) is inviting men to take the Work Pal Pledge and volunteer to become a health champion in the workplace.

Action Cancer made clear: “A men’s health toolkit is available and this free resource outlines cancer prevention and support services on offer to men, as well as how to access cancer information on signs and symptoms, and online self-care tools to improve mental wellbeing.

“To obtain your free copy email [email protected]”

If you need a goal to work towards, why not sign up to a physical activity challenge and help raise funds for Action Cancer while staying active?

One idea is to commit to running a marathon in order to get healthier, fitter, get better abs and better defined upper arms and raise vital money for the work this leading cancer charity does right across Northern Ireland.

An Action Cancer spokesperson further added: “If you are a runner, then the New York City Marathon will definitely be on your bucket list.

“It is one of the six World Marathon Majors taking you from Staten Island through the five boroughs of New York to the finish in Central Park.

“It is an experience that stays with runners for a lifetime.

“There is a carnival atmosphere with two million spectators cheering runners along the route in one of the greatest cities in the world.

“Do something amazing this year and join Team Action Cancer to run the world’s largest marathon on Sunday November 6, 2022.”

The requisite package includes race entry, flights and accommodation in a four-star hotel. You also have the option to bring family and friends on a non-runner package. Contact [email protected] or 028 9080 3347.