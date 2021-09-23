Action Cancer launches new ‘Breast Friends’ campaign

The campaign calls upon friends, family and loved ones to come together in line with Covid-19 restrictions and raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s breast screening service.

In 2019 Its4women made a pledge to match all public fundraising up to a value of £30,000 for three years, a total financial commitment of £90,000.

Joanna Currie, consultant radiographer at Action Cancer, said: “Our state-of-the-art 3D screening technology Digital Breast Tomosynthesis can locate cancers which are the size of a grain of rice.

“We detect six cancers for every 1,000 screenings, with the majority of women receiving reassurance.

“The service is currently experiencing unprecedented demand, with bookings at Action Cancer House full right up to Christmas.

“As screening is for well women, we need to schedule it ahead of time much like we do our hair and dental appointments. Keep an eye out for cancellations and new Big Bus bookings. We promise you, it will be worth the wait!”

If anyone is interested in organising a Breast Friends Fundraiser this October, please contact Leigh Osborne on 07928 668543 or [email protected]