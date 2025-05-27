Local Breast Cancer Ambassador Judith Boyle and Her Family Step Up to Support Action Cancer Action Cancer’s Treks & Activities Executive, Kelsey O’Donnell is pictured with Action Cancer Ambassador Judith Boyle to launch Action Cancer’s involvement in the Marbella Walking Festival, taking place in October 2025. Judith’s daughters Maria (25) and Madeleine (22) are taking part in the challenge to raise funds to support Action Cancer’s life-saving and support services across Northern Ireland. For more information or to sign up, contact Kelsey O’Donnell, Treks & Activities Executive at Action Cancer via email [email protected] or call 028 9080 3352.

Action Cancer has announced a new walking challenge set in the sun-soaked destination of Marbella, Costa del Sol, Spain.

From October 1-6 2025, participants will have the opportunity to embark on an unforgettable adventure, choosing to walk 10km, 20km, or 30km per day along Marbella’s breathtaking coastal paths, scenic countryside trails and picturesque mountain routes.

Beyond the stunning views and vibrant atmosphere, participants will be walking with a purpose, raising vital funds to support Action Cancer’s life-saving services that reach over 20,000 people across Northern Ireland annually, providing essential prevention, detection and support services.

Judith Boyle and her family know first-hand how vital these services are. In April 2024, Judith, a 54-year-old yoga enthusiast, was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine screening through the Northern Ireland Breast Screening Programme at Downe Hospital. Throughout her treatment, Judith accessed a range of therapeutic services provided by Action Cancer, including acupuncture to ease lingering side effects and one-to-one yoga sessions that helped her regain her confidence and return to her regular classes.

Judith’s two daughters, Maria (25) and Madeleine (22), have now signed up to take part in the Marbella Walking Festival as a way to give back to the charity that supported their mother during a difficult time.

Judith said: "We’re so grateful for the support I received from Action Cancer. From the one-to-one yoga therapy sessions with Geraldine that helped me reconnect with my practice, to the acupuncture treatments with Mary that eased lingering side effects, every moment of care made a difference. The Marbella Walking Festival gives my daughters a chance to say thank you and to help ensure that more people like me can access the same life-changing support services.”

Kelsey O’Donnell, Treks & Activities Executive at Action Cancer, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to launch this exciting new walking challenge in the stunning surroundings of Marbella. It’s a fantastic opportunity for participants to explore beautiful landscapes, build lasting friendships with fellow adventurers, and stay active — all while making a real difference for local people affected by cancer.

“Everyone who signs up will receive dedicated one-to-one support, a personalised fundraising plan, and branded resources to help them reach their goals. Whether you’re an experienced walker, want to honour a loved one, or are simply looking for a meaningful challenge, we would love to hear from you.”

Registration for this unique experience is £100, with each participant committing to raise a minimum of £1,600 in sponsorship. This fundraising target includes four-star accommodation, return flights, transfers, half-board meals, and a pass to the walking festival.

Funds raised will go directly towards Action Cancer’s essential services, which include breast screening for women aged 40-49 or 70+, (specifically for those who have no breast cancer symptoms and fall outside of the NHS screening service age range) as well as a skin cancer detection service for men and women aged 18 and above. In addition, therapeutic support such as counselling, complementary therapy, acupuncture and scar therapy is available to anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

Marbella Walking Festival Details:

Dates: October 1-6, 2025

Registration Fee: £100

Minimum Sponsorship: £1,600

Accommodation: Sol Marbella Estepona · Atalaya Park (4* hotel)

Walking Distances: Choose between 10km, 20km, or 30km per day

Half Board: Breakfast and evening meal included

Festival Pass and Return Flights Included

Action Cancer is calling on individuals to be part of this unforgettable journey, to push their limits, soak in the beauty of Marbella and play a vital role in funding services that provide life-saving cancer prevention, detection, and support to thousands across Northern Ireland.