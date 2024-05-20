Breast Foot Forward Walk sponsored by SuperValu: 800 women, men and children step out in a sea of pink in Belfast to raise awareness and funds for Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service

On Friday, June 7 a sea of pink will sweep through Belfast once again as Action Cancer hosts the Breast Foot Forward Walk sponsored by SuperValu.

With nearly 500 people already registered, participants are looking forward to a fantastic evening that will raise thousands for Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service

The charity is encouraging men, women and children of all ages to participate in the fun-filled family event – where dogs are welcome too! Walkers will arrive at Belfast City Hall at 6pm to a fun warm up with Fitness Freddie and lots of free goodies. Participants will not only raise much needed funds but increase awareness of breast cancer by choosing to walk either a 5K or a 10K route.

Last year’s Breast Foot Forward Walk was Action Cancer’s most successful to date, hosting almost 800 participants raising an incredible £77,000, ultimately funding potentially life-saving breast screening appointments for 641 local women.

Action Cancer is the only charity to provide this service for free to women aged 40-49 and over the age of 70; outside of NHS screening age range. While each breast screening appointment is free to the user the cost to the charity is £120, which is why participation in this event is so important.

Keri Finlay from Ballygowan, who is taking part in the event, said: “I believe Action Cancer saved my life through early breast cancer detection. We are really fortunate here in Northern Ireland to have this service on either side of the NHS screening programme. I would encourage any woman in her 40s or over the age of 70 to book a mammogram and get checked out. It’s 20 minutes that could save your life. I’m really looking forward to this year’s walk, in aid of the wonderful breast screening service. See you there!”

All participants are encouraged to raise a minimum of £120 in sponsorship, the amount it costs Action Cancer to provide digital breast screening for one woman.

Every year Action Cancer helps to save and support 20,000 people across Northern Ireland through the delivery of its services including the provision of 8,000 breast screening appointments at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage.

This is only possible because of the continued, generous support Action Cancer receives from the general public in Northern Ireland and through its charity partnership with SuperValu. The charity needs your support now more than ever to continue with the work and help save lives.

Desi Derby, director of Marketing at Musgrave NI, added: “As a long-term partner of Action Cancer, SuperValu is delighted to sponsor this superb event once again. The event is a great opportunity for families, friends, or groups of work colleagues to come together, walk in memory of a loved one or support someone going through breast cancer, and raise vital funds for this local charity.”

Online registration is now open at £15 per adult and £7 per child, and everyone taking part will receive a drawstring bag for life and complimentary pink t-shirt. So, grab your BFF or your 4-legged friend, get dressed up in pink, and step your way to the finish line with Action Cancer.