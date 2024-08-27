Action Cancer’s Breast Foot Forward fundraising walk to take its first steps at Finnebrogue Woods
The walk will take place just ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October and the charity is encouraging men, women and children of all ages to take part and help raise vital funds for Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening and cancer support services.
The Breast Foot Forward Walk is Action Cancer’s flagship fundraising event that annually takes place in Belfast but this marks the first occasion of it taking place in Downpatrick.
Mark Irwin-Watson, Action Cancer’s Community Groups Executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing the Breast Foot Forward Walk to Downpatrick. Living in the area I understand how challenging public transport can be and not everyone is able to attend events in Belfast, so we wanted to make the walk much more accessible. We are therefore indebted to the Finnebrogue Estate for granting us special access to its grounds and woodlands in order to make this event happen. Not only is this a unique opportunity to explore the usually private Finnebrogue farmland, but it is also a chance for you to grab your BFF, or your four-legged friend, get dressed up in pink and help raise funds for Action Cancer’s life-saving, breast screening service, with every step you take.”
Action Cancer is the only charity to provide this service for free to women aged 40-49 and over the age of 70; outside of the NHS screening age range. While each breast screening appointment is free to the user, the cost to the charity is £120.
The charity also operates complementary therapies for children and adults affected by a cancer diagnosis at Tobar Mhuire in Crossgar.
All of the services provided by Action Cancer are free to the user, so fundraising events like the Breast Foot Forward Walk are so important, as they enable the charity to continue to provide these services for free to local people.
Laura Bayley, co-owner of Fodder, which will also be providing participants with a well-deserved post-walk refreshment, added: “I’m delighted to be supporting this fundraising event to help Action Cancer raise vital funds so the charity can continue to provide these very important breast screening services.”
Every year Action Cancer helps to save and support 20,000 people across Northern Ireland through the delivery of its services including the provision of 8,000 breast screening appointments at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage.
Registration for the walk is £15 per adult and £7 per child (under the age of 18). All participants will receive a free Breast Foot Forward T-shirt, a draw-string goodie bag and that all important finishers medal.
For further information or to register visit www.actioncancer.org, contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3371 / 07580 133752, or email [email protected]
