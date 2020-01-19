Alcohol seized from 'intoxicated' and 'vulnerable' children as young as 12-years by PSNI patrols investigating anti-social behaviour

Police have called for parents to 'know where their children are' after officers seized alcohol from children as young as 12-years last night.

A post on PSNI Dungannon & South Tyrone Facebook page calling for parents to be aware of their children's whereabouts as they investigated reports of anti-social behaviour said: "Anti-social behaviour reports in for the Drumcoo playing fields this evening.

Seizure made by PSNI from underage drinkers in Dungannon

"Whilst carrying out patrols a group of youths made off with bottles of alcohol in hand.

"Please know where your kids are because we don't want to come across them and have to deal with them.

"Side note, the mobile phone and bank card left behind by one of them is in the care of Dungannon officers. If it's yours give us a private message or call 101 as we would love to return it too you and have a wee chat."

They added: "Some as young as 12 years of age are being found to have consumed alcohol and and are intoxicated which puts these children in a vulnerable position.

"Parents we need your help."