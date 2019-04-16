Almost a quarter of NI adults too tired to exercise, study finds

Almost a quarter of people living in Northern Ireland do not have enough energy to exercise for the recommended 150 minutes each week, according to a new study.

A YouGov poll of 4,000 UK adults, commissioned by Bowel Cancer UK, found that 23 per cent of people are too tired to meet the government’s recommended level of moderate exercise.

The other three barriers that stop people from hitting this target area:

• Family commitments (18%)

• Not feeling fit enough (16%)

• Don’t enjoy exercising (14%)

The report also found that almost half of adults (43%) actually reach the government’s recommendations.

The results have been published as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. Every year around 1,100 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Northern Ireland. Research shows that taking part in regular physical activity, which is 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity such as cycling or fast walking every week, can decrease your risk of bowel cancer.

Bowel Cancer UK’s latest fundraising challenge, Step up for 30, encourages people to take up regular exercise and be more active to reduce their risk of bowel cancer.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s really simple, just get sponsored to do 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days in June.”

Professional dancer and former BBC Strictly Come Dancing pro, Flavia Cacace who is supporting the fundraising challenge, said: “I make sure to fit in a workout wherever I can. Wherever that’s a ten minute brisk walk to the shops, a quickstep whilst the kettle boils or a 15 minute more intense cardio session, it all adds up.

That’s why I’m supporting Bowel Cancer UK’s Step up for 30 challenge. It’s a great way to get fit and discover types of exercise you love doing.”

Bernie McGarry, senior health promotion and training Officer for Northern Ireland at Bowel Cancer UK says: “Exercise doesn’t just have to be about working out in a gym. You could walk, swim, dance, run, cycle, do yoga – the choice is yours.

“It’s really easy to get involved, there’s lots of creative ways you can get sponsored and get active during the month - doing squats while the kettle boils, taking the stairs rather than the lift, going for a walk during your lunch break, getting off the bus a stop early or even hoola-hooping during the TV adverts

“Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in Northern Ireland but with your help we can change that.”

Sign up for Step up for 30 here: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/stepupfor30