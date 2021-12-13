Andy Allen taking part in his 12-hour handbike challenge for AAVS

The UUP man, who lost both his legs and was visually impaired in Afghanistan in 2008, handcycled continuously for 12 hours on Saturday.

He commented: “I was told I was mad ... probably right. I was told it was impossible ... incorrect. Nothing is impossible if you are determined to succeed.”

Immediately afterwards he said he was “in absolute bits”.

Andy commented: “It was tough, probably one of the toughest things I’ve done in a long time.

“There were a few brick walls I had to break through.

“Towards the end, I must admit, I did feel like giving up, but I managed to conjure up a bit more energy and push on.

“I had a pair of weightlifting gloves on to stop my hands from blistering. I kept moving the position of my hands on the bike for a bit of respite.

“It was hardest on the triceps. At one point I thought my right tricep was going to tear.”

He thanked people for their unwavering support, donations and messages of encouragement in helping him smash his target of £1,000.

To date, he has raised £2,473. He said: “I know times are difficult for everybody right across the world, I was never banking on any particular amount.”

Andy added: “One of the reasons I did it is to raise funds that will assist with providing mental health counselling.

“In the past 12 months, over 473 hours of counselling have been provided by AAVS for veterans.

“Every penny or pound donated will go to help veterans whether that be with mental health or general wellbeing.

“That is what I had as my motivation.”

To make a donation go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andy-allen16

Andy is a former Royal Irish Regiment soldier who was horrifically injured by a Taliban improvised explosive device in Afghanistan on July 14, 2008 while on a foot patrol.

The force of the blast tore off his right leg and also burnt his face and eyes leaving him visually impaired. His left leg was surgically amputated 10 days later due to infection.

He featured in the BBC BAFTA award winning documentary Wounded, which followed his recovery journey.

Andy set up AA Veterans Support in 2011 to provide help, advice and guidance to those who serve or have served in the British Armed Forces and their families throughout Northern Ireland.

He was awarded an MBE in 2019 for services to veterans in Northern Ireland.

