Data sourced from NISRA shows the average life expectancies in regions across Northern Ireland.

There are differences across neighbourhoods, with men living in Castlereagh having the highest life expectancy at 80.1 years whilst the average life expectancy in Northern Ireland is 78.8 years.

Here we reveal what the average life expectancies are for men across Northern Ireland.

More from News Letter:

1. Lisburn and Castlereagh - 80.1 years Lisburn and Castlereagh had the highest life expectancy for men, with an average life expectancy of 80.1 years. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Mid Ulster - 79.7 years Men in Mid Ulster have an average life expectancy of 79.7 years. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Antrim and Newtownabbey - 79.5 years Men in Antrim and Newtownabbey have an average life expectancy of 79.5 years. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Ards and North Down - 79.5 years Men in Ards and North Down have an average life expectancy of 79.5 years old. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales