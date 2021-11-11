Data sourced from NISRA shows the average life expectancies in regions across Northern Ireland.
There are differences across neighbourhoods, with men living in Castlereagh having the highest life expectancy at 80.1 years whilst the average life expectancy in Northern Ireland is 78.8 years.
Here we reveal what the average life expectancies are for men across Northern Ireland.
