Back on his bike after open heart surgery

A Carrickfergus Amphitheatre employee, who went through open heart surgery just five months ago, is taking on a 1000-mile cycle challenge for charity.

David Blair (pictured), who is a Customer Services officer at the leisure centre, plans to cycle from the most southerly point in England to the most northerly location in Scotland this August.

The 60-year-old, from Carrickfergus, was to complete the challenge last year to coincide with his 60th birthday but his plans were halted after a routine check-up with the doctor.

David explained: “In June 2018 I was diagnosed with a serious heart condition (Severe Aortic Stenosis) and was instructed by my cardiologist to stop cycling. I was placed on the urgent waiting list for open heart surgery.

“In December 2018 I underwent the surgery and had aortic valve replacement but by January 2019 I was back on my bike determined to get fit enough to complete the challenge.”

Before David was told he needed surgery he had already raised almost £2000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice in Liverpool. So now his goal is to finish what he started.

David added: “I wanted to keep my part of the deal to everyone that had made the generous donations to the nominated charities. So here we go again. I have booked to complete the challenge in August, the challenge has now got a little bit more interesting as I will be 61 years of age and be eight months post open heart surgery. So no excuses.”

David will cycle from Lands’ End to John O’Groats which is a distance of just under 1000 miles.