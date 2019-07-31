Ballygally rally after parade restrictions

Cairncastle Flute Band and suicide prevention charity Every Life Matters have been praised for raising awareness of mental health.

A rally in Ballygally car park was organised after the Parades Commission imposed conditions on the ‘charity awareness parade’ planned by Cairncastle Flute Band on Monday night.

The commission ruled that the parade could proceed from Cairncastle Orange Hall along Cairncastle Road and Coast Road before dispersing at the car park instead of an extended route into housing developments.

UUP MLA Roy Beggs, who spoke at the rally, said: “As a result of their efforts in Craigyhill, Glynn and Millbrook, 16 individuals have come forward for help.

“I would like to commend the work of Cairncastle Flute Band in association with Every Life Matters for their work in highlighting the importance of good mental health and of suicide preventative work and support.

“It is disappointing that because of intolerance, permission to repeat this successful mix in Ballygally has not been granted by the Parades Commission.”

Carlee Letson, founder of Every Life Matters, said: “Mental health can affect anyone of any age, I hope it will bring people forward to get the help and support they need. I want to commend the band because they were trying to do something to help.

“It was not meant to be sectarian or offensive. We are here for all the community and do not care what colour, creed or relgion people are. Anyone can suffer with their mental health at any time.”