Belfast woman Heather Bamford, who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2019

A Belfast woman who never sunbathed, but did spend a lot of time outdoors, is urging others to wear sunscreen, after she was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2019.

Heather Bamford, 67, said: "I was never a sunbather and I've never been on a beach holiday but, as an endurance athlete, I've spent a lot of time outside training for and competing in Ironman and marathon races.

“I was working as a nurse in Belfast at the time and I was very ill after contracting tuberculosis (TB) on the infectious diseases ward I worked on. I was in hospital following an operation to remove part of my lung and I noticed a mole on my thigh (right below the seam of my running shorts) which had grown, turned slightly red and had an irregular edge.

“Because I was having treatment for TB I didn't see my GP for about six months and it was an awful shock to find out I had melanoma. Luckily it hasn't spread but it was extremely stressful especially as I didn't tolerate the targeted treatment due to the severe side effects on my weakened immune system."

As Northern Ireland basks in sunny weather this week, Heather is encouraging people to apply sunscreen to reduce their risk of sunburn and melanoma skin cancer.

“As an adult, I’ve always used sunscreen but after being diagnosed with melanoma I now go for higher factor sunscreen like SPF 50. “Growing up I was a lifeguard and because most people weren’t as aware of the risks back then I didn’t use sunscreen. “When I was first diagnosed, it came as a real shock. I always wore sunscreen while training, but it still happened. I now warn others about the risks of not protecting their skin from sunburn, especially those in sports clubs like me or at outdoor events. “People often think skin cancer only happens if you're abroad or sunbathing by a pool, but that’s just not true. With the good weather this week, people need to realise the sun can be dangerous, even in Northern Ireland. Whether you're a farmer, doing sport or just spending time outside, please look after your skin.”

Melanoma is considered the most serious form of skin cancer because it has the highest mortality rate, and deaths from melanoma are projected to continue to rise.

New data published by the charity Melanoma Focus shows an alarming 44 per cent of NI people suffer from sunburn at least once every year. This rises to 65 per cent for 18-32 year olds.

The survey also found that around a third of people in Northern Ireland rarely or never apply sunscreen when in the UK during the summer months (May to September) and this increased to 42 per cent of men.

Susanna Daniels, ceo of Melanoma Focus, said: “This data is extremely concerning as we know that more than five sunburns in your lifetime doubles your risk of melanoma, so burning every year has potentially long-term dangerous consequences.

"Nearly nine in 10 melanomas are preventable yet the UK has more deaths from melanoma per year than Australia. It is essential that everyone understands the risks associated with sunburn and prioritises sun protection by using factor 30+ sunscreen, wearing a hat, seeking shade and covering up in the heat of the day.”

Professor Catherine Harwood, consultant dermatologist and Melanoma Focus trustee said:

“Sunburn significantly increases the likelihood of developing skin cancer later in life. The fact that so many people are burning their skin and not using sunscreen regularly is concerning. With the number of cases of melanoma on the rise in the UK, it is more important than ever for the public to take preventive measures.”

The survey also revealed that 56 per cent of respondents would be more likely to use sunscreen regularly if it was 20 per cent cheaper and 77 per cent think sunscreen should be exempt from VAT. Of those who say they don’t wear sunscreen in the UK in the summer months, eight per cent said it was because it was too expensive.

Melanoma Focus is calling for the UK government to abolish VAT on factor 30+ sunscreen to make it more affordable to everyone and reduce cases of melanoma skin cancer.