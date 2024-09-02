Blue-green algae found at Portrush for first time in 2024 - number of cases across Northern Ireland up by 40% on 2023
It comes about a fortnight after cases were discovered at the mouth of the River Bann, about two-and-a-half miles to the south-west.
Last year along the north coast, there were cases discovered in Portstewart harbour, Portrush harbour, and Castlerock beach.
The discoveries are logged onto a system called Bloomin' Algae, run by The UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, and are then checked to see if they are "confirmed cases", "probable cases", or false alarms.
The recent confirmed case in Portrush harbour was logged on Friday.
The appearance of blue-green algae is cyclical; it drops off during winter, and rises again from spring.
So far in 2024 there have been 149 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland. Over the same period in 2023, there were 104 (an increase of roughly 40%).
Martin Kelly runs Portrush Surf School near the harbour, and last year had to cancel an extremely busy weekend of bookings after blue-green algae was discovered.
Asked if visitor numbers had been depressed by the furore over blue-green algae, he said "without a doubt".
"I know by my bookings and by people talking in the street," he said.
"It's a memory I try to forget to be honest, but looking back [to 2023] we had loads of phone calls saying 'we are booked for next weekend – is it safe to go ahead?'
"It definitely put people off the water."
Is he concerned about a drop in bookings again now?
"Yes, you have to be, running a business in Portrush," he said.
"It'll hit the news again and people will then think the Portrush beaches are closed. Without a doubt, it hits the news again, bookings will be going down."
Rob Skelly ran The Edge watersports centre on the River Bann, near Coleraine.
He was forced to shut last year because of the algae, and expected it would be permanent. He hasn't changed his mind.
He said the algae is just a "symptom" of decades of pollution, and that a "carrot and stick approach" should be taken: help for farmers to cut pollutants, plus fines for rules-breakers.
Mr Skelly said it is "no surprise" that it has turned up in Portrush again.
"The lower Bann, every 24 hours, there's 7.5m cubic metres that's come out of Lough Neagh and the Bann System. That's carrying the algae.
"So it's no surprise at all – and to be honest I'm surprised it wasn't seen earlier."
The main focus of blue-green algae is in Lough Neagh.
A governmental briefing paper written last September about the problem found that essentially its likely causes were runoff from farms, sewage, and possibly climate change.
The first two involve the addition of extra nitrate and phosphate into the water.
Nitrate levels are known to have spiked in the lough in recent years, though phosphate levels have not changed that dramatically.
The algae (which, despite its name, is actually a bacteria) thrives in warmer water, and the briefing paper found that surface temperature at the lough has increased from under 10C in the early 1970s to between 12C and 13C today.
This factor is made worse by the fact that “algal blooms absorb sunlight, making water even warmer and promoting more blooms”.
The spread of the invasive zebra mussel species is also understood to have played a role in the blooms, as they have made the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, stimulating more algal photosynthesis.
