Body recovered from N.I. river

The body of a man has been recovered from a river in Northern Ireland, an emergency rescue charity has confirmed.
Foyle Search and Rescue confirmed one of their teams recovered the body from the River Foyle in Londonderry.
"At 6:40am the Police Service of Northern Ireland activated Foyle Search and Rescues Pager System to reports that a person had been observed in the water," said a spokesperson.
"Our Emergency Response Teams (E.R.T.) responded with Mobile and Boat crews."
The spokesperson added: "On arrival at the area reported, E.R.T. had the sad task of recovering the body of a male from the river.
"All volunteers and staff at Foyle Search and Rescue offer our sincere sympathies and condolences to the family concerned at this difficult time."