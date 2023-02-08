One year on from Dáithí’s Law on organ donation being passed at the Assembly, his family and supporters have called for the urgent implementation of the legislation.

The Organ and Tissue Donation (Deemed Consent) Act 2022 – known as Dáithí’s Law after six year-old west Belfast boy, Dáithí Mac Gabhann - passed the final stage at the Assembly on February 8 last year.

Dáithí has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his family has tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

Inspirational and brave: Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his father Máirtín. The 'opt-out' organ donation legislation that was agreed upon last year has still not been implemented because of the absence of a functional Executive. And so Dáithí remains waiting for a heart transplant, like so many others waiting on organs to be donated across Northern Ireland

The passing of the law at the Assembly was widely welcomed and meant that, when implemented, all adults, unless exempted, would be considered as potential donors unless they specifically opt out.

However, the full implementation of Dáithí’s Law has been delayed due to the lack of a functional Executive.

Dáithí’s father, Máirtín Mac Gabhann said: “This day last year, we celebrated the day when politics worked. A year later and we are bitterly disappointed that Dáithí’s Law will possibly be delayed due to politics not working. We are doing everything possible to fight the delay of Dáithí’s Law and are hopeful that the Secretary of State and our MPs in Westminster can still get it over the line in time for Spring 2023. A year on and we are now currently focused on Dáithí’s health, which has slowly been declining. Dáithí still remains stable, but we are on our way to Newcastle today for Dáithí to undergo a cardiac procedure to give us more answers.

“It is a very worrying time for our family, but we are hopeful to be home by the weekend, where Dáithí can continue his journey on the waiting list for the gift of life.”

Head of the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, Fearghal McKinney, added: “One year on from the passing of Dáithí’s Law at the Assembly, it's vital it is fully implemented as matter of urgency in order to save lives. Twelve months ago, the Mac Gabhann family, the Donate4Dáithí campaign, the organ donation and transplant community and the wider public celebrated this important legislation passing the final consideration stage at the Assembly. It was a great moment and a triumph for Máirtín, Seph and of course, Dáithí. It came after a long period of tireless and inspirational campaigning by so many.