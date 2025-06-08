Misinformation can spread rapidly on social media 📱

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media is a popular way for people to find out information.

However, when that’s to do with health, how do you know if the information you’re receiving is accurate?

We outline how to tell if you can trust a health expert online.

People are turning to social media for information from the latest fashion trends to healthcare, but how do you know you can trust what is being said?

Decoding fact from fiction can be overwhelming, however, there are some ways you can make sure the information you are getting is accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you trust health experts on TikTok?

Misinformation can spread easily on social media platforms. Before trusting information as fact, it’s important to verify that the information you are getting is from someone who knows what they’re talking about.

Look for accounts from licensed health professionals who will often include their professional titles and credentials. You can also check to see if they have a website or other social media profiles that give more information on their background and training.

If you are watching a video and they are making big claims, look for scientific studies or research that backs this up, this is usually included in the content or has been referred to so you can have a read of it for yourself.

Keep in mind that some influencers may have sponsorships or brand partnerships that could influence their content. This is required to be disclosed in the caption or video itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about your health or suspect you may have a health conditions always consult with a healthcare professional.

Many people turn to social media for information from the latest trends to their health. | Pexels, Anton

Five health experts on TikTok you can trust:

There are plenty of health experts you can trust on TikTok who share accurate medical information and help debunk myths, we have shared five of the most popular.

Dr Idz

At 1.9 million followers, Dr Idz’s TikTok account is dedicated to pushing back on misinformation and correcting inaccurate claims on social media.

Based in the UK, he is an NHS doctor with a masters in nutritional research and a board certification in lifestyle medicine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, he released his first book, Saturated Facts: A Myth-Busting Guide to Diet and Nutrition in a World of Misinformation, which aims to educate and inspire the public to look after their health with advice based in scientific fact.

Dr Mike Israetel

At 357K on TikTok and 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Dr Mike uses his platform to share information on fitness and strength, sharing tips and tricks and giving his expert insight into debunking health misinformation.

Originally from Moscow, Russia, Dr Mike Israetel​ holds a PhD in Sport Physiology from East Tennessee State University.

He previously worked as a professor of Exercise and Sport Science in the School of Public Health at Temple University in Philadelphia and has taught several courses, including Nutrition for Public Health, Advanced Sports Nutrition and Exercise, and Nutrition and Behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also worked as a professor at Lehman College, Temple University, and the University of Central Missouri.

Dr Mike was a former sports nutrition consultant for the US Olympic Training Site in Johnson City, Tennessee and now is co-founder of RP Strength.

Dr Amir Khan

At 59K followers on TikTok, Dr Amir Khan is best known for sharing his medical advice on popular TV shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, the Channel 5 series GPs Behind Closed Doors, You Are What You Eat and How To Give Up Sugar.

A fully-qualified GP based in Bradford, he is also an author and has published two books, including The Doctor Will See You Now, in 2020, which spans 15 years of his career, including the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Dr Karan Rajan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amassing over five million followers on TikTok, Dr Karan Rangarajan is an NHS surgeon who studied medicine at Imperial College London. As well as using social media to educate people alongside his clinical work, he also teaches at the University of Sunderland.

His book, This Book Might Save Your Life, is a number one Sunday Times Best Seller and helps members of the public understand how to determine medical fact from fiction.

Dr. Nighat Arif

With over 265K followers, Dr Arif, is an NHS and private GP specialising in women's health and family planning. Her videos focus on women’s health, with accurate information on endometriosis, adenomyosis and the menopause.

A familiar face on our TV screens, Dr Arif regularly appears on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning and has written many books on women’s health, releasing three in 2025, covering puberty and periods, health, fertility and pregnancy and menopause and mid-life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is TikTok’s misinformation policy?

TikTok has a misinformation policy that aims to counter harmful misinformation that is shared on the platform.

TikTok has rules about a variety of topics including health, according to their policy they “do not allow misinformation that may cause significant harm to individuals or society, regardless of intent.”

They rely on independent fact-checking partners, guidance from public health authorities, and their database of previously fact-checked claims to help determine if content that has been shared is accurate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad