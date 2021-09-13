Cancer Focus NI logo to be promoted on Linfield football players’ shorts

Linfield players Conor Pepper and Michael Newberry with Richard Spratt, Cancer Focus NI and Linfield manager David Healy

As part of the new sponsorship arrangement, the charity’s logo will be displayed on all players’ shorts for the 2022/23 season.

Richard Spratt, Cancer NI’s chief executive said: “We are delighted to sponsor one of Northern Ireland’s leading sports clubs and be part of the local football community.

“Having our logo displayed on such a visible and well-followed platform will help raise awareness of Cancer Focus NI and all that we do to help local people affected by cancer right across Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to working alongside Linfield over the next two years and wish them the best of luck for the seasons ahead.”