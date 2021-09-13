Cancer Focus NI logo to be promoted on Linfield football players’ shorts
Local charity Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has announced it is to be a new charity sponsor of Linfield Football Club.
As part of the new sponsorship arrangement, the charity’s logo will be displayed on all players’ shorts for the 2022/23 season.
Richard Spratt, Cancer NI’s chief executive said: “We are delighted to sponsor one of Northern Ireland’s leading sports clubs and be part of the local football community.
“Having our logo displayed on such a visible and well-followed platform will help raise awareness of Cancer Focus NI and all that we do to help local people affected by cancer right across Northern Ireland.
“We look forward to working alongside Linfield over the next two years and wish them the best of luck for the seasons ahead.”
Linfield FC general manager, Pat Fenlon added: “We look forward to working with the charity over the next two years and we know that our supporters will embrace the new partnership and help the club to make a real difference in this battle to tackle the causes of cancer.”