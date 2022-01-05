Cancer survival rates in Northern Ireland could ‘go backwards’, Cancer Research UK warn after latest waiting time statistics show over half of patients forced to wait over two months

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Cancer Research UK, speaking after new statistics showed that less than half of patients started treatment within two months of an urgent referral in Northern Ireland, said a draft 10-year Stormont plan could put cancer services here “on track” — but only if the money is made available to put the plan into practice.

The target set by the Stormont health department is that at least 95% of patients with an urgent referral for suspect cancer must start treatment within 62 days.

The latest waiting time statistics, published on Wednesday, show that only 46% of patients started treatment within the target time during the three months of July, August and September 2021.

Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Northern Ireland, Barbara Roulston, said: “We know that this is an exceptionally tough winter for the health service and its staff, but the continuing long waits are unacceptable as they’ll be a horrendous worry for anyone needs cancer treatment.

“The Northern Ireland Executive’s draft 10-year cancer strategy has the power to put cancer services on track by ensuring we have the right staff in place to detect, diagnose and treat cancer. The strategy is the key to tackling waiting times and improving cancer survival.”

She continued: “We welcome the focus on health and the prioritization of cancer in the Executive’s draft budget.

“However, there are still questions about funding to ensure we have the right workforce in place to detect, diagnose and treat cancer effectively in Northern Ireland. We need the Executive to take swift action now to fund the strategy in full, avoid a cancer catastrophe and ensure cancer survival doesn’t start going backwards.”

Another charity, Macmillan, expressed a similar view. Alasdair O’Hara, policy and public affairs manager, said the cancer strategy alone “won’t deliver the world-class cancer services the people of Northern Ireland will need and deserve in the years ahead”.

He added: “Investment is critical.