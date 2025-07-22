The Department of Health has described current cancer waiting lists in Northern Ireland as "unacceptable". Pictured is patient Ruvimbo Kaviya (left) and Biomedical Engineer Lisa Ferrie, looking at ann MRI scan and 3D digital model of Ruvimbo's tumour, after it was removed in Leeds this year.

The Department of Health has described current cancer waiting lists as "unacceptable" after it was revealed that two third of patients are not being seen on time for suspected cancer after an urgent referral by GPs.

The statement was issued to the News Letter after the publication of Northern Ireland cancer waiting times statistics for January, February and March.

The figures showed:

:: Only 33.9% of patients started cancer treatment within the target 62 days after an urgent GP referral.

:: Only 30.4% of patients had their first specialist appointment for suspected breast cancer within the target 14 days.

:: The department said 88.2% of patients started their cancer treatment within the 31-day target after a decision had been taken to treat them.

In all three categories the number of patients starting treatment decreased since the previous quarter and decreased compared to the same quarter last year.

In Tuesday’s News Letter ex-Health Minister Jim Wells said the figures were “extremely worrying”.

However the Department of Health has now also faced up the gravity of the situation.

"The cancer waiting times are unacceptable and must improve," it told the News Letter after being invited to comment.

It added: “This is a key area of focus for the Health Minister, and he has reiterated his commitment to improving cancer services and ensuring better outcomes for patients.

“The Cancer Strategy published in 2022 provides the strategic direction for a reform of cancer services to improve outcomes for patients.

“Since publication of the Cancer Strategy approximately £10.6m per year recurrently has been invested into a wide range of project workstreams that have been developed in partnership with stakeholders from across the community and voluntary sectors, people with lived experience and with healthcare professionals.

It added: “Officials are working in close partnership with all key stakeholders to deliver the highest quality cancer services and to improve outcomes for patients.

“The Department’s ongoing review of breast cancer services seeks to increase capacity for breast assessment services.