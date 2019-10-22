Catholic bishops: This is a tragic day for the unborn children

The Catholic Bishops of Northern Ireland have lamented what they said was the end of protection for ‘the unborn child’ and the ‘redefinition’ of marriage, concerns echoed by the Presbyterian Moderator.

Their comments come on the same day as abortion became decriminalised in Northern Ireland and as same sex marriage became legalised here.

Pro-life campaigners took their message to Stormont yesterday as MLAs sat in the Assembly in a failed attempt to stop new abortion laws

The bishops statement said that “all explicit protection for the unborn child up to 28 weeks of pregnancy was removed in Northern Ireland, leading to potentially one of the most liberal and unregulated abortion regimes in the world”.

“This is a tragic day for the unborn children who will now never bless our world with their unique and precious lives. It is also a sad day for our local democracy.”

For the past ten months, along with tens of thousands of others, they said, they have been calling on political representatives to restore the NI Assembly, not only to address the pressing economic, social, health, welfare and educational issues, but especially also to debate and halt abortion legislation which was “rushed” through Westminster Parliament in July.

They also took issue with politicians who denigrated the sitting of the assembly yesterday, which was boycotted by Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party, and from which the SDLP left early in protest.

“To describe as a ‘stunt’ the efforts of thousands of citizens from all sections of our community to make use of the democratic system to address an issue of such fundamental importance is deeply offensive. The unavoidable truth is that our locally elected representatives had the time and the power to prevent this draconian Westminster abortion legislation being introduced over the heads of local citizens but chose not to do so. It is the duty of citizens to hold their elected representatives accountable for the decisions they have made.”

They added: “Abortion is a brutal violation of the precious gift of life. The right to life is not given to us by any law or government. Any human law that removes the right to life is an unjust law and must be resisted by every person, every voter, every political representative. For Catholic politicians this is not only a matter of protecting the human right to life but also a fundamental matter of Catholic faith.”

The bishops also emphasised the protections needed to protect the freedom of conscience of healthcare professionals who fear being forced to take part in abortions.

“We are also concerned at the redefinition of marriage which effectively places the union of two men, or two women, on a par with the marriage relationship between a husband and wife which is open to the procreation of children.”

But they said the door was not closed on the issues.

“Our locally elected representatives still have the power to bring together the Assembly to deal with the introduction of this legislation and the range of other issues such as welfare, health and education that urgently demand attention for the sake of the most vulnerable in our society, especially unborn children and their mothers.”

And they asked all voters to respond to the forthcoming short consultations on the Westminster legislation that has been introduced today.

Presbyterian moderator ‘very much regrets failure to secure devolution’

The bishops comments were echoed by Rt Rev Dr William Henry, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

“Following our previous call for courageous and compassionate leadership to serve the common good in Northern Ireland we very much regret that this latest opportunity to restore devolution to Northern Ireland has not been fully grasped by our local political parties,” he said after the Stormont sitting. “We have consistently encouraged those on all sides to set aside their ‘red lines’ to find an accommodation that would allow the formation of an Executive, and have supported the Secretary of State in his efforts.”

It was “surprising” that some parties have been willing to allow the UK Parliament to legislate for the people of Northern Ireland without consideration of the devolution settlement, the church was “disappointed” that the recall of the Assembly “was dismissed by some as a political stunt”.

He added: “While we deeply regret that the consequence of this continued stalemate will be the introduction of an abortion regime far beyond what people may imagine, the failure of this attempt to restore devolution means that many other pressing concerns will continue to remain unaddressed which affect the lives of everyone in our society, not least the marginalised and vulnerable.

“Our focus now turns to engaging with the Northern Ireland Office consultation on the regulations that have now to be implemented concerning the change in the definition of marriage, the abortion of unborn children, and the important rights of conscience for those in the medical and nursing professions.”

He too called on party leaders to renew efforts to restore devolution.

The Rev Sam McGuffin, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, also expressed disappointment on the decriminalisation of abortion.

“I am deeply disappointed that our Northern Ireland MLA’s have through their inability to cooperate, allowed this abortion legislation to become law,” he said.

“I wish to place on record my thanks to those organisation who have supported the right to life cause and would encourage them to continue in their efforts to bring about a change to this extreme legislation.”