Causeway Coast couple who cared for 95 young people honoured at NI Foster Care Awards
Eithne and Brian Daly received the Hayley award for Excellence in Foster Care award, having made a lasting impact on the lives of many children and young people over the past six years.
In their nineteenth year, the awards recognise the pivotal role foster carers have in providing stability, love and care for children and young people in foster care.
Inspired by Eithne’s professional experience in fostering, the Dalys have provided care to 95 children and young people, ranging from short stays to long-term care.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Their thoughtful and sensitive approach has helped children navigate difficult transitions, build trust, and feel safe. Whether supporting a distressed child or helping a teenager manage boundaries, their care is always grounded in empathy and respect.
"They have embraced the cultural needs of young people, celebrating religious traditions and fostering connections with similar communities.
"One young person described them as ‘pillars in every aspect… like family’.
"The continued contact with children and young people who moved on from their care speaks volumes about the relationships they build. Eithne and Brian’s authentic, nurturing care makes them truly exceptional foster carers.”
The Trust added that the need for more foster carers in Northern Ireland is greater than ever.
For more information call HSC NI Foster Care on 0800 0720 137 or visit adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net to see how you can get involved.