Causeway Hospital: Emergency surgery to be cut from Coleraine facility as patients face 38-mile trip to Antrim instead

Emergency surgery should be cut from Causeway Coast Hospital, its local health trust has decided. Image: NHSCT

Emergency surgery should be cut from Causeway Hospital, health bosses decided today (22nd).

Elective operations will still take place at the Coleraine facility, but anyone in the district needing emergency surgery will soon have to go to Antrim Area Hospital instead – roughly 38 miles away.

It’s the decision of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s board; the move still has to be rubber-stamped by the Health Minister before it will come into effect, though when similar hospital cuts have come up elsewhere in the province in recent years, that’s usually been little more than a formality.

Speaking during a meeting at which the surgery cut was decided, Northern Trust chief Executive Jennifer Welsh acknowledged there’s a “tremendous depth of feeling on this issue”, among the public and their own hospital staff.

The front entrance of Causeway Coast Hospital. Image: NHSCT

She said: “Put simply, we cannot continue to provide emergency general surgery across both [Causeway and Antrim hospitals].

“If we do not act now and plan for service change, we are facing an inevitable collapse. I do not say that to scaremonger or cause alarm, I’m saying this because it is the very difficult reality we are faced with.

“As a board, we believe the recommendation being made today is the best model for our general surgery service moving forward.”

Gillian Traub, Trust director of operations, admitted the move would be unpopular, but added: “We would not be recommending this if we didn’t believe it is the right thing to do and necessary.”