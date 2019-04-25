Charity golf day will aid cycling fundraiser

A team of cyclists from P&O Ferries in Larne and Pro Net is taking part in a 311-mile cycle from London to Paris during a four-day fundraiser.

Chris Gardiner, Roy McMullan, Paul Topping, Kenny McAllister, Cheryl Shaw and Jordan Bonar are aiming to raise £10,000.

Four-year-old Ava.

The sum will be donated to three charities - Angel Wishes, Cystic Fibrosis Trust – North and Air Ambulance NI.

To help them on their way, a charity golf day will be held at Cairndhu Golf Club on Sunday May 5.

Angel Wishes is a support group for children in Northern Ireland fighting cancer related conditions.

This charity has been chosen in memory of Ballycarry schoolgirl Erin Bonar. Erin passed away suddenly in 2015 and became an organ donor at just five-years-old.

Erin Bonar.

Erin’s family has been supporting Angel Wishes. Her uncle Jordan is one of the cyclists undertaking this challenge.

Kenny McAllister’s four-year-old daughter Ava was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was three-weeks-old.

Ava must take preventative antibiotics three times a day, as well as vitamin A, D and E once a day. Before she eats, Ava has to take enzymes which help break down the fat in her food and assist with absorbing it. Ava has to have physiotherapy twice a day, as well as daily exercise routines.

Like her parents, Ava loves sport, she is a member of East Coast Cheetahs running club, she attends All Stars Academy training, she is in a local swimming club and also loves horse-riding.

Kenny said; “The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is a charity which is very important to us, our family and our friends. Cystic Fibrosis is a daily battle for everyone with the condition and to watch someone you love fight it every day is tough. We hope that by fundraising for the Trust we can help pay for future treatments, making life easier for all Cystic Fibrosis patients. We hope some day that a cure will be found.”

Players can book tee time at the pro-shop at Cairndhu Golf Colub at a cost of £5 for members and £15 for non-members by ringing 28 583324.

Donations can also be made through the London-Paris cycle challenge pages on Just Giving and My Donate.