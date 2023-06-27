Earlier this year, health workers in Northern Ireland took part in industrial action demanding a pay uplift.

Trade unions say health staff in the rest of the UK received pay offers in response to inflation, but without Stormont functioning to agree a budget the same could not be done in Northern Ireland.

In the absence of locally-elected ministers, Mr Heaton-Harris has been left to set a budget.

Health worker unions have criticised Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris for “silence” over their requested pay increase.

Further strike action was deferred in April after talks were set up in Belfast with Mr Heaton-Harris.

On Tuesday, in a joint statement, Unison, Unite and Nipsa said they have not received the promised update on funding for a pay rise from the Secretary of State.

They contend they were told more than a month ago that UK Cabinet and Treasury officials would be asked to provide this information.

“The Barnett formula ensures that, at a minimum, of new monies spent on an NHS pay uplift in England would flow to the devolved administrations,” the unions said.

“We have repeatedly said that this money should be ringfenced and released to hard-pressed health staff.

“The Secretary of State has exercised his economic governance prerogative by delivering a budget for Northern Ireland. The Barnett formula funding continues to be withheld as political leverage on the health workforce of Northern Ireland.

“This amounts to punishing working people for the political failures of local politicians.

“This is grossly unfair and unacceptable. Health workers in England and Wales will receive a pay rise this month in salaries.

“Workers here are being left behind again. Pay parity must be restored without delay.