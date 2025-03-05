Emma Whitehead with her pet cat Sox. The Downpatrick woman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer

A Downpatrick woman is encouraging others not to let fear stop them from seeking medical help if they “feel something isn’t right” with their health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Whitehead is telling her story to highlight the importance of early detection and seeking medical advice, during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Already in recovery from breast cancer, Emma began experiencing symptoms in December 2023, including bleeding and bloating. Following a visit to her GP, she was referred for further investigations, which led to the discovery of a cyst. Doctors informed her she would require a hysterectomy and the removal of her ovaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma, who is a keen stitcher and embroiderer ,explained: “I had my hysterectomy in June 2024 and when they tested the tissue, the results confirmed that I had cancer. I am very lucky in a way because it was caught at an early stage. Sometimes, people only find out at a much later stage and that can make things very difficult. I was so lucky that the initial consultant was on the ball and found it.”

Emma Whitehead from Downpatrick with her embroidered tepee that she has been working on for the last 27 years

However, Emma’s journey did not end there.

“I was then told I would need another operation, which was carried out in mid-August 2024. It was challenging because I was still recovering from my first surgery. It was a very difficult time for me, as my mum was unwell, my partner was also facing health issues and I was dealing with two oncologists, one for breast cancer and another for ovarian cancer.”

Discussing her treatment plan, Emma said: “When I met the oncologist, she explained that the type of ovarian cancer I had did not necessarily require chemotherapy. Having undergone chemotherapy for breast cancer, I knew how tough it could be. The option was there, but they did not recommend it. That was a lifeline. I was greatly relieved and decided not to have chemotherapy. Instead, I am now on a ‘watch and wait’ approach, with a CT scan every year and blood tests every quarter.”

Reflecting on her symptoms, Emma noted: “I experienced a lot of bloating while waiting for surgery. My cyst was large, but I have heard of others with even bigger cysts. Interestingly, my CA125 blood test wasn’t raised, yet I still had cancer, so it is always important not to rely just on that test, especially when you have symptoms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Whitehead from Downpatrick, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, has a passion for embroidery and stitching

South Eastern Trust, gynaecology oncology nurse, Fiona Rice stressed: “Emma’s story is a powerful reminder of the importance of listening to your body, acting on symptoms and advocating for your own health.

“The symptoms of ovarian cancer can be difficult to recognise, particularly in the early stages of the disease. Early symptoms can include those similar to Irritable Bowel Syndrome or pre-menstrual syndrome, for example persistent bloating, difficulty eating, feeling full quickly and persistent abdominal and pelvic pain. Other symptoms can include loss of appetite, indigestion, nausea, pain on intercourse, increased abdominal size, urinary and bowel habit changes, shortness of breath, lower back pain, tiredness and abnormal vaginal bleeding.”