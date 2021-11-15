The Southern Health Trust said Craigavon Hospital was under ‘extreme pressure’ and ‘full to capacity’ for the second weekend in a row.

The Trust also asked any available staff to work on Sunday evening so that the hospital could open additional beds.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said yesterday (Sunday): “Craigavon Area Hospital is under extreme pressure - we are at full capacity, there are long waits in our Emergency Department and high numbers of Covid-19 inpatients.

“We have taken the decision that ambulances will be diverted to hospitals elsewhere in the region - only in immediate life threatening situations will ambulances be going to CAH.

“We have taken the decision in the interests of patient safety and ask for your support. Please do not attend ED in CAH unless you need immediate help and do not request an ambulance unless in an emergency. Huge thanks to our HSC colleagues for their support.

“Any staff available this evening to work please contact patient flow team - will enable us to open additional beds.️

Meanwhile the NI Ambulance Service said: “While NIAS seeks to support the Southern Trust to alleviate pressures at Craigavon Area Hospital, we will continue to prioritise the most seriously ill to ensure they receive the quickest response possible.

“This will however lead to longer response times, especially for those calling with less serious complaints.

“NIAS apologises for this delay and asks that the public only calls 999 when absolutely essential.”

