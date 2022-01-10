Conversion therapy: ‘NI must avoid – not mimic – new Canadian law’

Debbie Hayton has often taken issues with the positions of transgender activists

Debbie Hayton was responding to a renewed call for MLAs to pass a law criminalising conversion therapy – something which has become a central demand of gay and transgender activists over recent years.

Last April the Assembly passed a UUP motion deploring such “therapy” and calling for it to be outlawed.

But whilst conversion therapy is generally taken to mean an attempt to change someone from gay to straight, it lacks a firm, precise definition.

As a result church groups fear that a vague new law could mean acts of prayer or quoting the Bible may become crimes.

Last week the SDLP issued a statement denouncing the fact that Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has not yet drawn up a ban at Stormont.

Conor Houston, the party’s Strangford candidate in the coming election, said: “I understand the practical difficulties in securing an agreement on the definition. But the hard truth is that a perfect definition is impossible to find.

“The minister should instead look to Canada where new legislation will become effective this week that bans this insidious practice and protects their rainbow community.”

Canada’s new law was called Bill C4, and although it seems to have attracted little attention, its provisions are quite wide-ranging.

Whereas activists tend to talk about conversion therapy largely in terms of how it affects homosexuals, any ban could also limit people from questioning somebody who describes themselves as transgender (and possibly “non-binary” too, meaning people who say they are neither male nor female but belong to new genders like “neutrois”, “two-spirit” or “genderfluid”).

In Bill C4, conversion therapy is defined as – among other things – “a practice, treatment or service designed to change a person’s gender expression so that it conforms to the sex assigned to the person at birth”.

In other words, if one day a boy decides that they are a girl, and declares that they are now to be treated as such, any “practice” which seeks to deny this would be unlawful.

There is an exemption which allows therapists to “explore” patients’ identities with them, for example.

But this is only legal so long as it is “not based on an assumption that a particular sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression is to be preferred over another”.

Dr Hayton (a teacher from northern England who was born male but underwent hormone treatment and surgery) is a regular contributor to media outlets such as The Spectator on transgender matters – often taking issue with the claims of LGBTQQIA+ activsts.

She told the News Letter that such “a proposed ban on ‘conversion therapy’ would inhibit professional counsellors engaging in normal exploratory therapy, and so deprive children and adolescents of the support they need in order to understand themselves”.

She added: “That is hardly a progressive step for any party who claims to care about children.