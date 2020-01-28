Coronavirus: First case of human-to-human transmission confirmed in Europe

The first case of the coronavirus spreading from human-to-human has been confirmed in Europe, according to press agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The German man who was infected with the coronavirus had not visited China but had worked alongside a female colleague who recently travelled from China to Germany, reported AFP.

The man had attended a training workshop which was being facilitated by his Chinese colleague on January 21 and was confirmed as having the coronavirus on Monday.

The Chinese woman reported feeling unwell on the flight home from Germany.

The authorities confirmed the woman tested positive for the coronavirus after she arrived home in China.

It is believed the woman had visited her parents in Wuhan (the origin of the virus) before travelling to Europe.

So far 106 people have died after they were infected with the deadly virus.

At the time of publishing this article there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the UK.

A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in a neighborhood in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province. (Photo: Chinatopix via AP)

A man wears a face mask as he shops for groceries at a supermarket in Beijing. (Photo: AP /Mark Schiefelbein)

People queue up to receive free face masks outside a cosmetic shop at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong. (Photo: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)