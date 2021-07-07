LiveCoronavirus NI - Covid hospitalisations up by 150% in 14 days as 570 new infections detected in last 24 hours
The total number of inpatients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has risen by more than 150 per cent in the last 14 days, according to the latest data published by the Department of Health (DoH).
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 15:58
On Wednesday June 23, the DoH reported 17 inpatients with Covid-19 across Northern Ireland, none of which required intensive care unit (ICU) or ventilator treatment.
However, today (Wednesday July 7) the DoH reported 43 inpatients - this is an increase of 26 people which equates to a more than 150 per cent increase.
Also rising but at no where near the same pace as infections are both patients requiring ICU or ventilator treatment.
Two weeks ago it was zero for both however today’s data shows there are currently four patients in ICU beds and one patient on a ventilator.
The number of daily infections has also shot up more than 200 per cent in the last 14 days.
On June 23, the DoH recorded 188 new infections in the previous 24 hour period however, the daily figure published for today revealed 570 new Covid infections detected throughout Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.
Executive to debate face coverings, social distancing and potential easing of other Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday
The Northern Ireland Executive will discuss the possibility of ending the mandatory wearing of face coverings and social distancing when it meets on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he intends to do away with the mandatory wearing of face coverings, social distancing and other restrictions in England on July 19, 2021.
The move was supported by DUP MP Sammy Wilson who said he would like to see something similar developed for Northern Ireland.
Health Minister, Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer, Sir. Michael McBride will present a paper listing recommendations to the Executive tomorrow.
Minister Swann and CMO McBride have both suggested they would not be recommending doing away with the mask mandate and social distancing.
Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill described the announcement made by Prime Minister Johnson was “reckless” and insisted the Executive would be taking its lead from Health Minister Swann and Chief Medical Officer Sir. Michael McBride and not Westminster.
“We have prided ourselves on taking our own path and that remains the case,” said deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, in the Assembly chamber on Tuesday.
“Our Executive will meet on Thursday and our Executive will decide collectively on what our next step will be.
“In relation to the issue of masks, the Health Minister and the CMO have said we are not there yet - this will be up for discussion on Thursday but I would be supportive of the Health Minister’s and CMO’s view,” added Ms. O’Neill.