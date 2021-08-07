Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six further recorded deaths related to Covid-19

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,349 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,219.

A total of 2,310,931 vaccines have also been administered.

Five of the six deaths recorded in the last 24 hours occurred in hospital settings.

A number of walk-in mobile vaccination centres are operating across Northern Ireland this weekend.

From Friday, first dose Pfizer vaccines were also made available for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The first death in Northern Ireland of a child aged under 15 linked to Covid-19 was also recorded on Friday.

The weekly bulletin of Covid-19 figures revealed 19 deaths in the most recent period.

People aged 75 and over accounted for more than three-quarters of the deaths, but it also included the first death in the region in the under-15 age group.

Meanwhile, a Covid-19 vaccination centre in west Belfast is offering all pregnant women a mother and baby pack after receiving the jab over the weekend.

The mobile clinic at Colin Town Square on the Stewartstown Road, runs from 11am until 7pm.