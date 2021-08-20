Thirty-four deaths linked to Covid-19 occurred in Northern Ireland in the latest week analysed by statisticians.

The fatalities happened in the week August 7 to August 13, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,100.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources than the toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for use

It is always higher than the department’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a week lag.

The Department of Health’s death toll stood at 2,247 on August 13.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

Of the 3,100 deaths recorded by Nisra by August 13, 2,062 (66.5%) occurred in hospitals, 791 (25.5%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 233 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to August 13, the deaths of 1,035 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.

The figure includes deaths that occurred in care homes and care home residents who died in hospital, having been taken there for treatment.

Care home residents make up about 33% of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to Nisra.

In the week to August 13, 40 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland.

This is a slightly different figure from the death occurrence number.

Some of the fatalities registered in the week August 7 to August 13 could have occurred before that week, as deaths can take a number of days to register.