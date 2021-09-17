They take the total number of coronavirus-linked deaths recorded by Nisra to 3,326, higher than the 2,445 recorded by the Department of Health to the same date.

The Nisra figure is drawn from different data sources than the toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

It is always higher than the department’s total, as it provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19.

The statistics agency reports its Covid data with a week lag.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths and only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

The Nisra figure includes 2,250 deaths in hospital, 815 in care homes, 14 in hospices and 247 at residential addresses or other locations.

Nisra reported that, up to September 10, the deaths of 1,067 care home residents were linked to Covid-19, just over 30% of all coronavirus-related deaths.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending September 3 was 377 – 37 more than in the previous week and 89 more than the five-year average (2016-2020) of 250.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 61 (16.2%) of the 377 deaths registered in the latest week analysed, an increase of 11 from the previous week.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths registered to September 10 2021 reached 3,307.