Covid-19 vaccine ‘underlying cause’ in death of NI man

Almost two million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered in Northern Ireland

The information emerged on Wednesday in a statistical bulletin published by the Government statistics agency Nisra.

It showed one death of a man in the Northern Health Trust registered in quarter one of this year, where an adverse effect of the Covid-19 vaccine was the underlying cause of death.

Almost two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

Nisra recorded 4,866 deaths registered in Northern Ireland in total in quarter one – which refers to the period from January 1 to March 31.

Of these, Covid-19 was the underlying cause of 921, which brings the total number of deaths for which the virus is listed as an underlying cause to 2,547 since the start of 2020.

The provisional number of deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned anywhere on the death certificate since the beginning of 2020 was 2,916.