The global pandemic has touched every corner of the globe, with the lives of millions of people being impacted.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 259,308,980 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 5,187,764 confirmed deaths.

But there are some regions that have been impacted more than others, we take a look at the countries in Europe with the highest number of confirmed Covid cases in the world.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With cases in Europe on the rise many countries are seeing the return of restrictions.

Germany

Germany has seen cases sharply rise in the last few weeks and in the last seven days it had the highest numbers in Europe.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 353,787 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Germany there have been a total of 5,430,911 cases and 99,433 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 67.55 per 100 population.

To help curb infections Germany has reintroduced working from home recommendations and brought in '3G' rules, which require people to show they are vaccinated, have a negative test or have fully recovered from Covid to access workplaces or public transport.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has the highest total number of coronavirus cases in Europe.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 289,557 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In the UK there have been a total of 9,889,930 cases and 143,972 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 67.63 per 100 population.

Each country in the UK sets their own restrictions through their own devolved governments.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all have introduced a Covid passport, whilst in England there currently are no Covid restrictions and masks are not mandatory.

Russia

Russia is the largest country in the world, spanning 11 times zones.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 254,923 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Russia there have been a total of 9,400,853 cases and 266,579 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 35.08 per 100 population.

At the beginning of November Russia announced a paid holiday plan, encouraging everyone to stay at home for a non-working week to help curb the virus.

There are differing levels of restrictions across the country, with one region of Siberia imposing self-isolation rules for residents who have not yet been vaccinated.

Russia has also introduced vaccine passes, which are required for anyone wanting to access public spaces or transport.

Turkey

Turkey is home to a population of 84.34 million people.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 164,392 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Turkey there have been a total of 8,596,410 cases and 75,235 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 59.68 per 100 population.

In Turkey masks are mandatory in all public places, including streets, side streets, parks, gardens, picnic areas, markets, sea side and public transportation including Metro, buses, taxis and ferries. Masks are also required in all shops, restaurants, hairdressers and barber shops.

To access venues such as cinemas, concerts and events, or travel intercity or inter-provincial domestic travel, you will need to have proof you are fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or proof of a recent Covid recovery

The Netherlands

The Netherlands has been rocked by protects in the wake of recent restrictions.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 151,169 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In The Netherlands there have been a total of 2,465,288 cases and 18,995 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 64.94 per 100 population.

The Netherlands became the first western country to go back into lockdown since the summer.

Bars, restaurants and non-essential shops have closed for three weeks.

Poland

The WHO have warned that Poland may once again become the epicentre of the virus.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 147,015 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Poland there have been a total of 3,377,698 cases and 81,228 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 53.18 per 100 population.

Poland have warned they will have to reintroduce restrictions if cases don't go down.

France

France have declared a fifth wave.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 126,819 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In France there have been a total of 7,191,102 cases and 116,099 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 68.58 per 100 population.

France wants to prevent a lockdown and is instead bringing in some restrictions including their health pass which is required for accessing cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas and other public places

Czech Republic

Infections have hit a record high in the Czech Republic.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 110,268 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In the Czech Republic there have been a total of 2,018,069 cases and 32,304 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 57.68 per 100 population.

The government has confirmed that if the cases don't go down they may have to bring in a three week lockdown similar to that of Austria.

Ukraine

Ukraine has the lowest vaccination rate in Europe at only 19.81 per 100 population.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 108,387 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Ukraine there have been a total of 3,353,136 cases and 4,333 confirmed deaths.

At the beginning of November, Kyiv introduced new red level restrictions meaning people would need to have proof of their vaccination status to access services.

Austria

Austria has been making headlines around the world for placing those who are unvaccinated into lockdown.

There were tense protests across the country, but with the rates of infection rising and a lower vaccine rate that many of its neighbours the government stressed to help flatten the wave they have no choice.

According to the World Health Organisation there have been 98,863 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

In Austria there have been a total of 1,067,855 cases and 11,645 confirmed deaths.

The country currently has a vaccination rate of 63.85 per 100 population.