The famous Limelight nightclub on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast was the location for vaccination clinics over the weekend. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The development comes after a special drive saw vaccinations offered to young people at the popular Limelight music venue on the Ormeau Road on Saturday and Sunday. Those who received the jab received a free ticket to a gig at Ormeau Park.

Just over 70% of young people in NI have been vaccinated compared to the rate of 90%+ across the whole population.

From today further education leaders are urging students to come forward for the jab at 60 mobile vaccination centres on across 30 campus sites. The pop-up clinics are also open for anyone aged 16 and above who are not enrolled at their local further education college but would like to avail of the jab.

Leo Murphy, principal and chief executive of North West Regional College welcomed the initiative. “It is fantastic to welcome the pop-up vaccination clinics to our college campuses and bring the vaccine right to our students, giving them convenient access to this service as they attend their lectures, seminars and classes,” he said.

Karen Moore, lead of the Covid Champions Group for the six further education colleges, said they have been working with the Public Health Agency and health trusts to get the best access for students to the vaccine.

She said “significant work” has been undertaken across the college estates to ensure the safe return to campus, as well as work with the student population to remind that face masks and social distancing are still required on college grounds.

The Department of Health reported yesterday that a further six people with Covid died in the previous 24 hours. It also reported a further 1,031 cases of people who have tested positive for the virus.

As of yesterday, 2,492,097 vaccines had been administered in total in NI.

Meanwhile, the Department for the Economy last night confirmed it has still not set a date for the launch of the much anticipated £100 high street voucher scheme. It said it is currently finalising the scheme and that the minister will announce further details — including a date for the opening of applications – in the near future.

