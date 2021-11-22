The Department of Health have reported more than 11,000 positive cases of Covid-19 between Monday, November 15, 2021 to Sunday, November 21, 2021.

In the last week twenty-two postcodes have recorded more than 200 new cases, this is more than double the rate two weeks before which saw only 9 postcodes reach cases over 200.

Positive test rate hasn't fallen bellow 1,000 cases a day since Thursday, July 15, 2021.

This surge has led Stormont to pass the introduction of a vaccine passport.

This will mean that anyone wanting to access certain services such as a bar or theatre will have to show proof they are either fully vaccinated or have a negative test.

Here we reveal which postcodes in Northern Ireland have the highest number of positive cases in the last week from Monday, November 15, 2021 to Sunday, November 21, 2021.

More from the News Letter:

1. BT41 BT41 - Antrim - 511 cases

2. BT34 BT34 - Newry - 501 cases

3. BT45 BT45 - Magherafelt - 470

4. BT23 BT23 - Newtownards - 362 cases