BT34 is the postcode with the highest number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland in the last seven days.

Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland in the last week

Northern Ireland recorded 29,071 cases of Covid in the last seven days, here are the postcodes with the highest numbers.

By Sarah McCann, Search and Trends Writer
Monday, 31st January 2022, 5:22 pm

Northern Ireland' s Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week Monday, January 24 to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

According to the Northern Ireland Covid Dashboard there were 29,071 positive test results in the last seven days, with 15 postcodes recording more than 500 cases.

In the last seven days 148 people have been admitted to hospital for Covid, there are now 338 patients in hospital across Northern Ireland.

Since January 5, rules for testing in Northern Ireland have changed, with people who have a positive lateral flow test no longer needing to get a PCR test.

Covid restrictions rules eased in Northern Ireland last week, with nightclubs opening their doors and vaccine passports no longer being required for restaurants.

Here are the postcodes in Northern Ireland with the highest cases in the last week.

1. BT23 - 949 cases

BT23 had 949 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

2. BT28 - 932 cases

BT28 had 932 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

3. BT41 - 887 cases

BT41 had 887 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

4. BT35 - 833 cases

BT35 had 833 Covid-19 cases in the week Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, 2022.

