Boris Johnston announced his 'living with Covid plan' earlier this week.

It includes removing the need to self-isolate after a positive test and charging members of the public for PCR and lateral flow tests from April 1.

This means that anyone seeking a PCR or lateral flow test in England will have to pay.

There has been growing concern that this might happen across the UK.

Here is everything you need to know about Covid tests in Northern Ireland and if there are plans to charge you for them.

What is happening in England?

Boris Johnston announced his, 'living with Covid plan,' on Monday.

This plan will see the end of the last of England's Covid rules, with the need for self-isolation after testing positive being scrapped from Thursday, February 24.

The plan will also see free PCR and lateral flow tests removed from April 1, with people instead having to pay.

So far, this only applies in England and does not yet apply to Northern Ireland.

What has the Department of Health said?

The Department of Health for Northern Ireland has said that it will “carefully consider” the plans for England and its implications for Northern Ireland.

The Health Minister Robin Swann explained any changes to policy in Northern Ireland must be informed by, "clinical and scientific advice and consideration of the Covid situation".

He continued, "Our key priorities for testing include ensuring that it is prioritised for those who need it most" .

There is a growing concern amongst the devolved governments regarding funding for free testing.

Devolved health ministers wrote to UK Minister Michael Gove, to express these concerns last weekend.

So far, it is only England that has stated they will charge for Covid tests.

Will I have to pay for Covid tests in Northern Ireland?

There are no plans to charge for PCR tests or lateral flow tests as of yet in Northern Ireland.

These tests are still free to all members of the public who wish to use them.

How much will Covid tests be in England?

Anyone in England who wishes to take a lateral flow test from April 1, will have to pay.

Prices depend on the pharmacy, with Boots announcing one lateral flow test will cost £5.99, with a pack of seven setting you back £20.

Boris Johnson has said that the Government was “working with retailers to ensure everyone who wants to can buy a test.”

How can I order lateral flow test in NI?

Lateral flow tests are still free in Northern Ireland and there is no plan to change this, as of yet.

You can either have a pack of seven delivered to your home by registering here, or you can pick up a free pack at a participating pharmacy, you can find a list of pharmacies here.