It has been speculated that Plan B Covid restrictions may soon be implemented in England by the Westminster government to tackle the Omicron variant.

With cases on the rise and concerns about how the national health service will manage, reports are suggesting that change may be announced today.

But what is Plan B and what does this mean for people in Northern Ireland?

What is Plan B?

According to the government's website, Plan B was planned to help ​the NHS in case it came under considerable pressure.

It involves bringing in new public measures to prevent the spread of the virus, whilst not heavily impacting the economy and daily life.

What Covid restrictions might come in for Plan B?

According to the the government website, Plan B could potentially bring in the following restrictions:

Communicating clearly and urgently to the public that the level of risk has increased and with it the need to behave more cautiously.

Introducing mandatory vaccine-only COVID-status certification in certain settings.

Legally mandating face coverings in certain settings.

People would also be asked to once again work from home if they are able to.

Is Plan B only applicable in England?

Rules on Covid vary in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland due to each devolved government deciding their own rules.

Plan B restrictions, if brought in will apply only to England.

How could Plan B impact Christmas?

It's unlikely that what happened last year will be repeated again this Christmas.

The expected changes that Plan B will bring in, will include working from home, legally mandating the use of masks in certain settings and a Covid vaccine certification.

These expected new restrictions are unlikely to impact your holiday plans, unless you are planning to travel outside of the UK or common travel area.